US delivers equipment to YPG terrorists in Syria

The U.S. on Monday made a fresh delivery to the terrorist PKK's offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

Roughly 200 truckloads of building materials and construction equipment were delivered by the U.S. to Syria's eastern Deir el-Zour province from Iraq, local sources, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency.

According to these sources, the deliveries will be handed over to local administrations controlled by the YPG/PKK.

The construction equipment, the same sources note, could be used by YPG/PKK terrorists to dig tunnels.

The terrorist group has recently been carrying out excavation work, from west to east, along Syria's border with Turkey.

On April 15, Anadolu Agency photographers captured video of the YPG/PKK doing excavation work in the area.

Last September, the YPG/PKK -- supported by a U.S.-led coalition -- conducted joint operations against the Daesh terrorist group's last remaining stronghold in Deir el-Zour.

In February of this year, Daesh was decisively expelled from the region -- a vacuum quickly filled by the YPG/PKK.

Since then, the U.S. has resumed its deliveries to the YPG/PKK, which have included a handful of Hummer SUVs.

On April 2, almost 100 trucks entered a YPG/PKK-held part of Deir el-Zour.

According to estimates, the terrorist group currently holds roughly one-third of Syria's overall territory.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- also considered a terrorist group by the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including numerous civilians.

The PYD/YPG, which often operates under the label of the "SDF," is the PKK's Syrian affiliate.