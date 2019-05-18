Dutch politician arrested by Israeli security forces in Jerusalem

A Dutch politician of Turkish descent was arrested by Israeli security forces in the occupied city of east Jerusalem.

According to the statement released by the DENK Party, the first political party in the Netherlands established by migrants and two parliamentarians with Turkish roots, the Turkish-born parliament member Tunahan Kuzu was arrested by a group of Israeli police and soldiers when he was going to the Al-Aqsa Mosque with a Palestinian flag in his hand.

It was also stated that the Palestinian flag was seized by the Israeli security forces.

In the video footage shared by the DENK Party on the party's social media account, it is seen that Kuzu was arrested by the Israeli security forces while he was carrying a Palestinian flag.

Kuzu held some meetings with civil society representatives to discuss recent developments in the region and participated to the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba during his business trip to Jerusalem, the statement added.

Marked on May 15 of each year, Nakba Day commemorates the expulsion in 1948 of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in historical Palestine to make way for the new state of Israel.