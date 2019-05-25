Iranian official: Iran ready to repel any threats from US

Iran is more prepared than ever to repel any threat from the United States, a senior Iranian official told Daily Sabah on Thursday.

"The U.S. is not the ultimate power in the world and cannot impose its will on Iran. Today, regional powers are getting stronger than ever, and Iran is one of them. This is the real reason why the U.S. is in outrage against us," an Iranian official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, while giving a response to a question on the U.S.' recent sanctions on Iran.

Relations between Tehran and Washington took a turn for the worse last May when U.S. President Donald Trump decided to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and reimposed sanctions.

Since then, Washington has gradually tightened sanctions on Iran this month, eliminating waivers that had allowed some countries to buy its oil, with the goal of reducing Tehran's crude exports to zero.

The U.S. administration also blacklisted Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. In a tit-for-tat response to Washington's decision, Iran accused the U.S. government of supporting terrorism and recognized U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and vowed to take action against U.S. forces in the region.

Asserting that the U.S. hegemony has come to an end on a global scale, the Iranian official also emphasized that the sanctions and restrictions on Iran are not the real reasons behind the current situation. "This hostility will fail eventually. I don't project any real war in the future. This issue is ultimately political and psychological. This shows the weakness of the U.S. not its strength because its hegemony has started to meet resistance globally, even with its allies. Many countries around the world have their own instruments to resist against it," it said.

Amid Washington's increasing pressure on countries previously exempt from Washington's sanctions on Iran, Ankara persistently states that growing tension may spark destabilization in the region while pondering options to minimize the negative effects of the expiring exemption.

Assessing Turkey-Iran bilateral relations amid the rising tension with the U.S., the top Iranian official said: "The U.S. cannot ruin the border and friendship between Turkey and Iran. The two countries, which share the most durable historical borders and relations in the region, have growing self-confidence and political will."

The Trump administration's uncompromising attitude on Iran, including the designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization and the decision to end sanctions waivers on Iranian oil imports for eight countries, will likely prompt intense Turkish diplomacy on the issue. Elaborating on Turkey's stance amid U.S.-Iran tensions, Vice President Fuat Oktay told Daily Sabah previously that Turkey's position always leans on principles that refer to supporting whoever is right.

"Iran is Turkey's neighbor. It is not a country that is 10,000 kilometers away. Just because some countries want to impose sanctions on our neighbor, we cannot cut our trade and economic relations. This is not possible. Turkey has always been keen on being on the side of the right party. This has been the same throughout history. Our position says that we have our own interests, and we have to take care of our own. Thus, we cannot follow your decision whenever you want," Oktay said.