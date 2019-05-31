Turkey prioritizes enhancing trust in judiciary with new reforms: justice minister

Turkey's top priority is to enhance confidence in the judiciary by resolving problems caused by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, the justice minister said on Friday.

"Turkey will build a system where no one is imprisoned or convicted for their expression, thoughts [or] criticism," Abdülhamit Gül said at Anadolu Agency's (AA) headquarters in Ankara.

Speaking about the country's Judicial Reform Strategy Document, which was unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, Gül said that they will be careful to implement the reform in an accountable, transparent way.

Highlighting that the current judicial system, which was damaged by the FETÖ, caused mistrust in the system with the people, Gül said that it is crucial for them to find what is missing in the system and come up with trust-ensuring regulations.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured. FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and the judiciary.

Gül said Turkish judiciary officials were working in close coordination with their colleagues around the world to prepare the reforms in international standards.

"We want to implement the principles of universal law our citizens need without any short-comings," he said.

Gül also said that they are trying to achieve a system where no one faces imprisonment because of their thoughts or criticism.

"Everyone will speak freely, no one will shut up, everyone will be able to express their criticism," he noted.

The minister said the new "Human Rights Action Plan" included in the reforms would be one of the most important changes in the new judicial system and would act as a guideline.

"This is a roadmap for our government regarding human rights… It is our goal to expand freedoms of expression and thought as well as other rights and freedoms in a broader sense. Together, we will build a new system in which no one will be punished for their expression, thoughts or criticisms. Everyone will be able to talk and criticize freely without fear," Gül said.

According to the minister, another major goal of the reforms will be to expedite the judicial process.

Gül said necessary bureaucratic changes would be made and more staff would be appointed to reduce the litigation process.

Gül further stressed the document will contribute positively to Turkey's EU membership process.

Erdoğan underlined that the reforms were people- and service-focused and would more effectively protect rights and freedoms, improve the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, strengthen legal security and facilitate access to justice for all.

The judicial reform strategy consists of two basic perspectives, nine targets, 63 objectives and 256 activities. The strategy is determined by consulting bar associations, law faculties, nongovernmental organizations, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, writers, journalists and academics.

In addition to the views of the experts, there have also been surveys conducted with citizens regarding their expectations. The document is being prepared in accordance with the EU negotiations' 23rd chapter titled Judiciary and Fundamental Rights. In the preparation period of the reforms, there have also been meetings in the European Council and EU Commission.

"Despite everything, we believe that the completion of the EU negotiation period that has been ongoing since 2005 is as important to Europe as it is

for us. With this reform document, although they do not keep their promises, we have indicated our commitment to the EU membership process," Erdoğan highlighted.

"One of the greatest gains of the EU accession process was the ability to systematically implement reform efforts. We are implementing the reforms not because the EU wants us to, but because our nation needs it," he stressed.



Signing a partnership agreement with the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1963, Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005. But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.