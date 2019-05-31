UN says humanitarian law must be respected in Idlib

The U.N. Security Council unanimously agreed on Wednesday that humanitarian law should be respected while combating terrorism in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, while the U.S. special envoy for Syria, James Jeffery said there is international support for a cease-fire agreement.

"Yes it is of course legitimate to fight terrorists, but it has to be done with respect for international humanitarian law," Geir Pedersen, the U.N.'s special envoy for Syria, told reporters after a Security Council meeting.

The Bashar Assad regime's increased airstrikes and rocket fire since late April has killed more than 270 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said. At least 13 were killed on Wednesday alone, the Britain-based monitor added. The spike in violence has also displaced some 270,000 people from their homes, knocked 19 hospitals out of service and damaged several more, the United Nations said.

While Pedersen condemned the amount of civilian casualties in the fighting, he stopped short of calling the activities by the Bashar Assad regime illegal.

Jeffrey said "there is overwhelming international support for an immediate cease-fire in Idlib."

However, he noted that the cease-fire would come with "hard decisions" that the U.S., Russia and Syria would have to face in terms of negotiating a halt in the fighting.

Idlib is the Syrian opposition's last enclave and has been protected from a massive regime offensive by the deal reached between Ankara and Moscow in September 2018.

Regime forces have been using the pretext of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants holed up inside Idlib to carry out intermittent attacks on the city, intensifying their attacks since April 26. While heavy airstrikes have worsened the humanitarian situation, regime troops and opposition forces have been struggling for territorial gains in Idlib.