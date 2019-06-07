Politician of Turkish descent launches new party in Austria

A politician of Turkish descent has launched a new party in Austria that will speak for the underrepresented.

The Social Austria of the Future (SOZ) party was launched to speak for those who are underrepresented, Hakan Gördü, head of the party said at a news conference in Vienna on Wednesday.

The SOZ aims to take part in 2020 local elections in Vienna, Gördü added.

Far-right policies are driven by well-known political parties and organizations, he said, and added that SOZ party also aims to fight against far-right policies.

"We are not an immigrant party. We are not immigrants, we were born here and we are Austrians," Gördü said.

The European Parliament elections, held in 28 member countries between the dates of May 23-26, witnessed traditional, mainstream, centrist political parties weakened, while anti-establishment parties including far-right populists increased their power and effectiveness in the parliament. Far-right political parties and groups are known for their hostility toward migration, multiculturalism and European integration. They are also hard opponents of Turkey's possible EU membership.

Austria has roughly 600,000 Muslim inhabitants, most of whom are Turkish or have families of Turkish origin.