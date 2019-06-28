Turkey supports UN Khashoggi report

Following U.N. Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's report suggesting the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated by the Saudi government, Ankara has called on U.N. members to implement recommendations on holding all those responsible accountable.

Speaking at the 41st session of the U.N. human rights council in Geneva Wednesday, Turkey's permanent U.N. representative Sadık Arslan said Callamard's investigation has raised hopes for bringing Khashoggi's murderers to justice, adding that Ankara has showed great effort to shed light on the killing. Arslan also stressed that Turkey will continue to cooperate with international organizations and actors regarding the Khashoogi case.

Last week, Callamard, the United Nations' special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, said evidence suggests Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials were liable for Khashoggi's murder.

Earlier this week, Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Khashoggi, also urged the U.N. to take "the next step" following Callamard's finding that Saudi Arabia bears the responsibility.

"The report points to the fact that important Saudi officials, big officials, may have been involved," she said. "It says this should be pursued, and it says that an international murder investigation should be opened." On the other hand, Callamard said at the U.N. session that she absolutely did not rely on media reports to reach a conclusion in her investigation on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Saudi Arabia claimed.

Stressing that the evidence gathered during the inquiry into Khashoggi's killing suggested that the Saudi state is responsible for the murder, Callamard said: "I have absolutely not relied on media reports to reach my conclusion. I have not made public my sources because my sources were fearful of retaliation."

Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince and a Washington Post columnist, was killed in the consulate on Oct. 2, 2018 by a team of 15, consisting of Saudi officials who arrived in Turkey for his murder and a cover-up team also in charge of dismembering Khashoggi's body.