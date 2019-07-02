Turkish Heritage Organization's US-based nonresident fellows to visit Turkey

The Turkish Heritage Organization's (THO) nonresident fellows are expected to pay a visit to Turkey next week alongside the organization's communications manager, Savannah Lane.

According to a statement released by the organization yesterday, since September, nonresident fellows have worked to contribute to constructive dialogue surrounding U.S.-Turkey relations and Turkey's role in the international community. The group of fellows is composed of graduate students, young researchers and professionals, and practitioners with special interest in U.S.-Turkey relations, bringing a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives to discuss the U.S.-Turkey relationship. In particular, fellows focused on security, education, humanitarian aid, refugee issues, energy, the economy, technology, citizen diplomacy and international exchange.

The U.S.-based nonresident fellow participants include: Alen Amini, the chief operating officer for WhoWhatWhy, which is focused on business and technology; Danielle Khan, the special assistant to Ambassador Swanee Hunt; Alpcan Karamanoğlu, a data analyst focused on international political economy and transatlantic relations; Kaylee M. Laakso, a partner at Program Management & Planning Lead, L&M Strategic Solutions, LLP, focused on security and foreign policy; Ezra Mannix, a digital content strategist and editor, the Center for Financial Inclusion, focused on education and refugees; and Coby Vail, a program officer at the Utah Council for Citizen Diplomacy focused on exchange and public diplomacy.

While in Turkey, the nonresident fellows are expected to meet with different think tanks, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), businesses and officials to share their perspectives and engage in constructive dialogue on various issue areas that the fellows have focused on throughout the past nine months. The statement expressed that these critical conversations will help foster an understanding of how to better support the development of initiatives that enrich people-to-people ties between the U.S. and Turkey.

Previously, the Turkish-based nonresident fellows traveled to Washington for a week in May of this year and performed the same tasks their U.S.-based counterparts are about to undertake in Turkey.

During their time in the U.S., the Turkish-based nonresident fellows had valuable conversations with think tanks, officials and THO advisory board members concerning U.S.-Turkey relations, including discussions about the importance of the U.S.-Turkish partnership, economic development, the Washington perspective on U.S.-Turkish relations, the role of the Congressional Research Service, different educational programs and systems, and the importance of grassroots advocacy.