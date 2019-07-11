Judicial reform package to bring brighter future for Turkey, Bar Associations head says

New judicial reforms will lead to a better future for Turkey, said Union of the Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) President Metin Feyzioğlu yesterday. Speaking in a seminar organized by eastern Elazığ province's bar, Feyzioğlu said that a new judicial reform package should be legalized before Parliament enters the summer vacation period and added: "This package is a starting point, paving the way for a better future in Turkey."

"I hear that the ratification of the package may be delayed to October. This saddens us for Turkey. We know the intentions of those who underestimate this package," said Feyzioğlu and added that the judicial reform package should be ratified as soon as possible. The judicial reform strategy consists of two basic perspectives, nine targets, 63 objectives and 256 activities.

The nine targets are the protection and improvement of rights and freedoms; improvements in judicial independence, objectivity and transparency; improving both the quality and quantity of human resources; increasing performance and productivity; enabling the right of defense to be used effectively; making justice more approachable; increasing the effectiveness of the penalty justice system; simplifying civil justice and administrative procedure; and lastly, popularizing alternative mediating methods. Prepared by the Justice Ministry for the period 2019-2023, the reform strategy envisions "trust ensuring, an approachable justice system."