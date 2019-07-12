Turkey delivers military aid to Afghanistan

Turkey has delivered military aid worth $4.5 million to Afghanistan, as part of a deal signed on Sept. 21, 2018.

The aid will support logistical operations of the Afghan national army.

Turkey also trained female Afghan police cadets in 2016.

Since 2011, more than 2,600 Afghan policemen and women have been trained by the Turkish police academy.

Although they are nearly located 3,000 kilometers apart, Afghanistan and Turkey enjoy close ties dating back to the early years of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey was the first country to open a diplomatic mission in Kabul in 1921 and both Muslim-majority countries maintain deep cultural ties, dating back to the Turkic rule of Afghanistan up to the 12th century.