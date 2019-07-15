Erdoğan expected to attend series of commemoration events

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend a series of commemoration events in Istanbul and Ankara today to mark the 3rd anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt.

The first event will be held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Following the program, Erdoğan is expected to address the people at a July 15 martyrs memorial. After that, he will then attend a prayer program at the Millet Mosque within the National Assembly.

He will then travel to the Ankara provincial Security Directorate building, which was one of the main targets of the coup plotters and was heavily damaged. The president will inaugurate the newly constructed building.

Erdoğan's next stop will be Turkey's commercial capital, Istanbul, where he is expected to address the people at Atatürk Airport, another key location that was attacked by the coup plotters.

The president will then attend the inauguration of the July 15 Memory Museum near the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.