NATO continues maritime exercise in Bulgaria

NATO's maritime exercise, Breeze 2019, is underway in Bulgaria.

Commodore Josee Kurtz from Canada, in command of the naval exercise, told reporters Wednesday in the port city of Varna that they are in the Black Sea to be with their partners and allies. "Russia also has a coastline bordering the Black Sea. We expect them to be here, they also know that we are here... So both sides are operating in accordance with the law and practice of good seamanship," she said.

Kurtz, who is also NATO Maritime Group Two commodore, said Turkey is "making a very significant contribution" to the exercise.

Turkey is participating in the exercise with the vessel TCG Turgutreis.

The naval exercise is being conducted off the shore of Varna with the participation of 27 vessels from 12 countries, five fighter jets, five helicopters and 2,250 military personnel.

The exercise will continue until Sunday.