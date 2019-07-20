CHP mayor in Ankara struggles to provide stability in municipal administration

Frequent changes in department heads at the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality during the first 100 days of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) mayor Mansur Yavaş's tenure have left a question mark over the functioning of the new municipal administration in Ankara.

Mansur Yavaş, the Nation Alliance candidate from the CHP, won the mayoral election in Ankara with the support of alliance partner the Good Party (İP) and the alliance's external partner the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) on March 31.

However, the disagreements and bargains within the alliance seem to have made things difficult for Yavaş in the administration of the metropolitan municipality. Yavaş has had to change many officials who were appointed by him in the first 100 days of his rule.

In the first 100 days of his job as the mayor of capital Ankara, Yavaş changed the head of Public Transport Authority (EGO) twice, Environment Protection Department for three times and Fire Department twice. These are unusual moves, since during the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)'s administration, which lasted for 16 years, the shortest term for such an authority, of EGO, for instance, lasted for at least three years.

In March 31 municipal elections, the CHP candidate Mansur Yavaş took nearly 51 percent of votes, while his rival the ruling AK Party candidate Mehmet Özhaseki took nearly 47 percent of votes. Mansur Yavaş was awarded the certificate of election on April 8 and has become the mayor of the capital Ankara.

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality had been administered by the AK Party and its preceding political parties since 1994. In the municipal parliament, the AK Party still has the majority by having 41 percent of seats while its alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has 7 percent of seats. The CHP has 38 percent of seats and its alliance partner İP has 7 percent.