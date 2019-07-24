AK Party launches training for mayors on city management

Mayors elected from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the March 31 local elections will brush up on the principles and duties of running municipalities in accordance with the party's 11-article manifesto during training sessions to be held in various cities. As part of the training, veteran mayors will also convey their experience and knowledge to their newly elected comrades. In the programs in the provinces of Erzurum, Şanlıurfa, Nevşehir, Bursa, Afyonkarahisar and Samsun, mayors from around the country will receive training on leadership, public relations, effective communication, resource development, legislation, budgeting and personnel management. During the first training session in Erzurum, mayors discussed problems in the local administration with party representatives, including difficulties facing bureaucratic institutions.

The mayors were also informed about the 11-article election manifesto of the AK Party on city management, infrastructure, urban transformation, smart cities, social municipality and transparency.

After the training is complete, a report detailing the mayors' requests will be prepared and presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. With the administrative structure to be established in the presidential system, activities of all municipalities for projects, investments and services will be closely monitored by Erdoğan. Accordingly, a new road map will be prepared for the upcoming period for local administrations. The AK Party has a tradition of rejuvenating the party with a more dynamic team that consists of experienced elders and younger members when necessary. Erdoğan had used the term "mental fatigue" before pointing to the need for reviving the party by eliminating some members of the party who had lost their performance energy.