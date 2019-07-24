Turkish Embassy in Tripoli denies evacuation claims

The Turkish Embassy in Libya's capital Tripoli said Monday that the mission is continuing its functions after claims suggesting that it was evacuated for security reasons.

The embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page that there have been some "baseless and intentional" claims circulating on some Arabic social media accounts on the issue, adding that the embassy continue its duty with the solidarity of the Libyan people. Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar's militia launched an offensive in April against the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is backed by the U.N., seeking to capture Tripoli from the GNA but has so far been unsuccessful.

Turkey, along with the U.N., has been supporting the GNA government.

On Monday, Haftar's militia shelled Mitiga International Airport near Tripoli. After a brief closure, the airport has been reopened for air traffic, the airport administration said yesterday.

Clashes between the GNA and Haftar's forces have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded since April's clashes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Yesterday, the GNA also announced that they fought off a "major" attack on the capital Tripoli led by Haftar that left casualties on both sides.

"Our forces repelled a major attack by Haftar's forces on several fronts in southern Tripoli which they had planned and mobilized for days," GNA spokesman Mustafa al-Mejii told Agence France-Presse (AFP).