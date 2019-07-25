CHP holds camp to determine road map

The Republican People's Party (CHP) is holding a camp in western Turkey's Afyon to determine the road map for municipalities and local organizations in the upcoming term. The camp will end on Saturday.

The CHP, which won in 252 municipalities including 11 metropolitan municipalities and 10 cities in the March 31 elections, will convene under the leadership of the party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

CHP deputy chairman responsible from local organizations, Seyit Torun is expected to make a presentation on the party administration's strategy on local policies today. In addition, experts will discuss the monitoring and management of municipalities.On the second day, a forum will be organized to hear the opinions and evaluations of the mayors. Meanwhile, a workshop will be held on the last day where the mayors will discuss project development and coordination.

The Nation Alliance between the CHP and the Good Party (İP) received around 37.5 percent of the votes in the March 31 elections. It also claimed wins in three of Turkey's largest cities; Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir against its opponent, the People Alliance.

Formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the People's Alliance received 51.6 percent of the votes and won in more than 700 municipalities in the March 31 local polls.

The party administration also seeks to protect its alliance, which is regarded as fragile due to political divergences. The party will keep ties with its partners on the one hand, while it will also focus on different factions of society to gain a new voter base.

The CHP and İP entered the March 31 elections with the Nation Alliance. The CHP administration refrained from officially including the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which has been condemned for its close ties with the PKK, in its electoral alliance with the right-wing İP amid fears of a possible backlash from its secular-nationalist voter base.