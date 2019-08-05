Presidential government system to be evaluated by citizens in survey

The presidential government system will be evaluated by citizens in a survey to be conducted by the Presidency. As the new system has left its first year behind, officials will ask the opinions and expectations of citizens to assure better functioning of the system.

The Presidency, which has conducted studies to reform some defective points in the new system of government, has been preparing to make arrangements for awhile. Within the scope of the studies led by Vice President Fuat Oktay, the opinions of ministers, high-level state officials, governors, parliament members, some municipal mayors and directors in the presidential office have already been noted.

At the end of meetings to evaluate the collected information, the Presidency has decided to ask the opinions of citizens for better functioning of the system.

A comprehensive survey study will be conducted to collect information from all segments of society. Citizens will be asked to evaluate the first year performance of the new government system and to state their expectations about the future of the system.

The Presidency is not thinking of a major change in the main structure of the system.

However, some minor amendments can be made in line with the opinions and expectations of citizens and state officials.

Last year's presidential elections on June 24, 2018, marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes. The changes were ratified in an April 2017 constitutional referendum.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was elected as the first president with a majority of votes under the new system. After this year's March local polls, opposition parties called to re-evaluate the executive president system. Even though Erdoğan said there is no plan to make a change in the new system, he opened the door for amendments, stressing that he can make an evaluation with the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) partner in the People's Alliance.