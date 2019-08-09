TRNC president, Greek Cypriot leader to meet in September for talks

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cyprus leader Nikos Anastasiadis will meet in September for talks, diplomatic sources announced Friday.

The decision came after Akıncı and Anastasiadis met in the buffer zone at the official residence of Elizabeth Spehar, the U.N. head of peacekeeping force in Cyprus. Their meeting lasted 3.5 hours.

The U.N. has sought a peace deal to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella that could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...