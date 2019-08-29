YPG terrorists just pretend to be withdrawing from Turkish border, Erdoğan says

PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG terrorists are just pretending to withdraw from the areas near Turkish border and only a small portion of them actually retreated, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told journalists late Wednesday as he was en route to Turkey from Russia.

"Only a few of them actually withdrew," he said.

The YPG claimed previously that its militants have started withdrawing from a town near Turkey's border.

The withdrawal is concerned with a 5 to 14 kilometer-wide strip along the border, Mustafa Bali, a member of the terrorist YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said Tuesday.

"The process must not be stalled"

Erdoğan also said that Turkey will never allow the withdrawal be stalled like during the failed Manbij process.

To reduce tensions, Turkey and the U.S. agreed on a road map in June 2018 foreseeing the withdrawal of the YPG from Manbij and installing joint Turkish-American patrols, which began last November. However, the process has been sluggish as the terrorist group was still present in the city despite the three-month timetable set for implementing the deal.

"We will never allow the east bank of Euphrates become a safe haven for YPG terrorists. The process must move quick," Erdoğan added.

"The U.S. must distance itself from those terrorists," he said.

Turkey expects the creation of a 32-kilometer safe zone in northern Syria, which must be cleared of YPG terrorists. Ankara has warned that if the establishment of such a zone is delayed, it will take cross-border military action to remove the terrorist threat on its southern border.

Turkey previously conducted two offensives into Syria, against Daesh and the YPG, in 2016 and 2018. Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch liberated the region from YPG, PKK and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants, for more than 30 years.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor running from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country and provide security for Turkish border settlements and military outposts. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center. The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey's security concerns.

Although the first phase of establishing a safe zone in northern Syria has been launched together with the U.S. after a long period of discussions, Turkey is still approaching the issue cautiously due to its previous failed negotiations with the NATO ally.

The U.S., which has designated the PKK a terrorist organization, still allies itself with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria, which mainly consist of PKK offshoot YPG militants. Turkey wants YPG commanders removed from the SDF's top ranks and Sunni Arabs, together with non-YPG Kurds, included in the lower ranks.

Row over delivery of F-35 warplanes

"Turkey is not a market for the sale of F-35 warplanes but one of the producers of them," Erdoğan said regarding the tensions with the U.S. over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 aerial defense systems and the former's decision to block delivery of the Lockheed Martin warplanes.

"If US fails to deliver, we will definitely consider Russia's SU-35 and SU-57 aircraft as alternatives," he said.