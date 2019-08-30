We want to personally see the YPG withdraw from areas near the Turkish border, defense minister says

Reports claiming that the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) is withdrawing from areas near the Turkish border need to be confirmed by officials, and as Turkey we want to personally see all of the terrorists withdraw, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday.

"We have received reports from the U.S. that YPG terrorists have withdrawn, and destroyed some emplacements, but these must be confirmed," he said, speaking in Ankara.

Commenting on recent developments in the safe zone, Akar said two Turkish and two U.S. helicopters had conducted aerial reconnaissance and monitored the area in northern Syria for roughly two hours on Thursday.

O​n Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor running from the Euphrates river to the Iraqi border to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country and provide security for Turkish border settlements and military outposts. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center. The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey's security concerns.

Although the first phase to establish a safe zone in northern Syria was launched together with the U.S. after a long period of discussions, Turkey is still approaching the issue cautiously due to the previous failed negotiations with its NATO ally.

