President Erdoğan urges all mayors to unite for interests of Turkey

Politicians may have different views and stance but they need to be able to act in unison when the nation and country's interests are at stake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting with 30 metropolitan mayors, Erdoğan said they can work together to resolve some issues requiring legislative changes.

He expressed that he is pleased to welcome mayors who have distanced themselves from terrorist organizations and unlawfulness: "The picture we're displaying here is quite important for the country, at a time when we need unity, togetherness and fraternity the most," Erdoğan said.

The president also pledged full support for all works that will be made to benefit the residents of the cities.

"I hope our meeting marks the first step for democratic conciliation that we have aimed," he added.

The meeting took place in the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Mayors from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) attended the meeting, which marked the first time President Erdoğan met all 30 mayors after the March 31 local elections.