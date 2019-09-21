AK Party submits for judicial reform law draft to other parties

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) submitted draft on Friday for its judicial strategy reform to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and is planning to submit it to the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party (İP) before it will be discussed in Parliament.

During his visit to the MHP to discuss the draft, AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mehmet Muş said that the party will meet with other parties as well, except for the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The government is getting ready to launch a new judicial strategy reform that aims to enhance democracy and individual rights. During Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) and Central Executive Committee (MYK) meetings headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it was highlighted that the new regulations should be presented to Parliament as soon as possible.

"All these approaches are put forward for the needs of our people, for raising justice in relation to our citizens with jurisdiction and for the jurisdiction-citizen relationship's efficiency. Of course, it will be a process shaped within democracy, human rights and demands for justice," AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said on Wednesday after the MKYK meeting.

The jurisdictional regulations are expected to be brought to Parliament as four or five packages, the first of which will be about rights and freedoms. It was also decided that the opinion of the opposition party will be considered.

The application and regulations regarding freedom of thought will be analyzed and standardized to enhance individuals' rights and liberties. The right to appeal judiciary decisions will also be increased regarding freedom of thought.

The laws regarding the duration of maximum detention will be regulated for the processes of investigation and prosecution separately. The methods of denial of access regarding websites will also be regulated within the scope of freedom of thought.

A new human rights action plan will also be prepared and applied effectively.

Within the scope of the enhancement of the independence, objectivity and transparency of the judiciary, the appointment, transfer and promotion system of judges and prosecutors will be improved in accordance with measures based on subjective rulings and merit.

In this respect, for the judges and persecutors who have professional seniority, a geographical assurance will be issued.

Among the regulations are notable issues including amendments on criminal enforcement law, enabling the appeal for criminal sentences under five years determined by the appeal, adding the provision of "statements of thought made for criticism or that do not exceed the limits of giving news, will not constitute a crime" to the second paragraph of the crime of terror propaganda in the anti-terror law, allowing a simple trial procedure to be used in criminal courts.