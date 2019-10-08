US moves troops in northern Syria ahead of Turkish anti-terror op

U.S. President Donald Trump consulted with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley "over the last several days" about a possible Turkish strike in Syria, a spokesman for the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally. As a result we have moved the U.S. forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety. We have made no changes to our force presence in Syria at this time," spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The Turkish Parliament ratified a motion to extend a military mandate earlier on the same day for operations in Syria and Iraq until October 30, 2020.

The decision comes after the National Defense Ministry announced earlier in the same day that Turkey has finalized all preparations for a military operation in the area east of the Euphrates River in Syria to establish a safe zone.

"The establishment of a safe zone/peace corridor is essential for Syrians' safety and the stability and peace of the region," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Turkish security forces will never tolerate the creation of a terror corridor at our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed," it added.

U.S. military forces began pulling out from the area on Monday hours after the White House's withdrawal announcement.