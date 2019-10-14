Twitter hides TRT World's feed as 'sensitive content'

Twitter has imposed restrictions on Turkish public broadcaster TRT World's profile and tweets.



The social media giant hid the English-language channel's feed marking it as "sensitive content." The move comes at a time when Turkey is conducting a military operation in northern Syria targeting Daesh and PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists.



The restrictions were imposed 10 days ago, according to Yusuf Özhan, head of the broadcaster's digital department.



TRT World received no formal notifications or explanations regarding content limitations, he added.



Özhan also said TRT is having a hard time contacting Twitter to resolve the issue.



TRT World is an Istanbul-based international news channel that provides news and information in English on current events through its 24-hour broadcast.



The broadcaster has been of key importance during the operation as it closely follows and reports on the latest developments in northern Syria.



The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians to return in the area east of the Euphrates controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.



The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.