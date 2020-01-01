Parliament to hold emergency meeting for Libya mandate

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the Libya mandate foreseeing the sending of Turkish troops to the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a two-page resolution on Monday, stating that developments in Libya posed a threat to the region and asking for permission to deploy Turkish forces to foreign countries in order to intervene in conflicts outside the borders of Turkey for a period of one year.

The assembly headed by Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop will have only one item on the agenda, while political parties will have 20 minutes each to speak following the reading of the mandate.

Libya's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) recently made a formal request for Turkish military support in the "air, ground and sea" to help fend off an offensive by Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces, who are attempting to take control of the capital Tripoli. Turkey supports the U.N.-backed government against the militia and mercenaries of the latter self-proclaimed military chief.

"Libya's Government of National Accord has asked Turkey for military support to combat threats toward Libya's territorial integrity and stability that could affect the whole region, in the form of Daesh, al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations or illegal armed groups as well as illegal migration and human trafficking," the mandate said. The statement added that Turkey aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Libya's people and to protect and defend Turkey's threatened interests.

Last month, Turkey's Parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya's GNA. The deal went into effect Tuesday, having been published in the state's Official Gazette.

The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country's western regions.

Since the ousting and death of the longtime dictator, Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya. Turkey, Qatar and Italy have allied with Fayez al-Sarraj's government based in Tripoli, while Haftar, who commands forces based in eastern Libya, is backed by France, Russia and a number of key Arab states, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.