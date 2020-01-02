Erdoğan discusses Libya, Syria with US counterpart Trump in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the situation in Libya with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call on Thursday, Turkey's presidency said less than an hour after Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli.

In the phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Erdoğan and Trump "stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues," the Turkish presidency said.

Regarding the actions targeting U.S. security units in Iraq, Erdoğan stated that Turkey is closely following the developments with concern and sorrow. He also expressed his satisfaction that the actions targeting the U.S. Embassy in Iraq have ended.

The Turkish Parliament approved the mandate to send troops to Libya on Thursday in favor of the conflicted country's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) upon a formal request for military support from Turkey.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) held an emergency meeting to discuss the Libya mandate foreseeing the sending of Turkish troops to the country.