Goals set in 1st year of presidential system largely met, Erdoğan says in 2019 evaluation speech

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan evaluated Thursday the first year under the executive presidential system in an annual evaluation speech.



Here are some of the key remarks from Erdoğan's speech:



- 1,250 PKK, 388 al-Qaida and Daesh terrorists has been killed in counterterror operations in the past year



- TL 250 billion invested in transportation in the past 17 years



- The annual number of patients coming to our country for health tourism reached 470,000 at the end of November 2019. We aim to increase this number to 1.5 million



- Istanbul Airport hosted more than 51 million passengers in 2019, nearly 12.5 million for domestic flights and almost 39.5 million for international flights



- Kanal Istanbul project: It is not possible to prevent maritime traffic on Bosporus legally, economically or socially. The only solution is to build an alternative waterway



- The number of international flights increased from 60 to 326 by the end of 2019. The turnover of the aviation industry also soared to $25 billion from $2.2 billion



- We will complete our first domestic communication satellite TÜRKSAT 6A and will launch it into space in 2021. With this project, Turkey will be one of 10 countries in the world that produces its own communication satellites



- We raised installed power capacity to 91,267 MW by the end of 2019 from 56,421 MW



- We are following exploration of hydrocarbon resources in East Med with a diplomatic approach to make contributions to peace and wealth



- We have not allowed any initiatives to exclude Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from the regional energy equation



- Turkey has recorded the highest growth in labor force participation in the last 12 years among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries



- We closed 2019 with record figures in culture and tourism. The number of visitors coming to our country surged 12% and reached 51.5 million in 2019



- According to the New Economic Program, the goal is to increase employment by 3.2 million people in the next 3 years, lowering the unemployment rate to 9.8% by 2022



- Borsa Istanbul’s closing performance at 10,600 points in 2003 jumped to over 121,000 points on Tuesday, seeing the highest level in its history



- Aggregate foreign direct investment coming into our country in the period from 2003-2019 surpassed $217 billion



