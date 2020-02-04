Turkey won't tolerate attacks against it, FM says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will not tolerate flagrant attacks targeting the Turkish military and will continue to give the necessary response as it did following the recent attack in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

"We strive to end these conflicts (in Syria) with Russia just as we did in Astana and Sochi. It is not possible for us to tolerate attacks targeting us, we have given the necessary response in Idlib and will continue to do so," Çavuşoğlu said at the Asia Anew meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.