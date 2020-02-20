Daesh built video center in Deir el-Zour for executions

Daesh terror group built a special center in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour region to produce videos of executions, a recently arrested former Daesh intelligence operative confessed.

The 50-year-old Syrian, known as Abu Taki al-Shami, was arrested at a construction site in northwestern Bursa province on Monday. Reportedly, he was an executioner for a senior Daesh leader in Deir el-Zour, a former stronghold of the terrorist group. The man appeared in Daesh propaganda videos where he can be seen executing civilians.

Speaking at his police interrogation, he made confessions regarding the group’s infamous execution videos.

He said the videos were produced by the order of the group’s media executive for the aim of propaganda. During the production, they were given a prepared text to read, and they were trained for the efficient use of body language.

He stated that a two-minute video was produced in nearly 20 days with many rehearsals.

Building a special video center in Deir el-Zour, the terror group bought high-tech electronic devices and cameras, and broadcasted videos after the editing process in this center. He also added that victims did not know when they would be executed.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group in 2013, soon after its emergence.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds of others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terrorist attacks.

The Daesh terrorist group held vast swathes of territory across Syria and Iraq from its rise in 2014 until its military defeat last year.