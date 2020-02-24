6 YPG/PKK terrorists killed in Syria's Tal Rifaat

Six PKK/YPG terrorists, including two senior members, were killed in a counterterrorism operation in northern Syria's Tal Rifaat, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the aforementioned terrorists were killed in an operation coordinated in cooperation with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

They were reportedly holding a meeting during the operation, the statement added.

The YPG terrorists were supposed to retreat from the Tal Rifaat area in line with the latest agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area is in close proximity to Turkey that could pose a threat to civilians and the Turkish military trying to eliminate the humanitarian crisis in the area

YPG continues to remain in the region contrary to the agreement, reached after talks between Russia and Turkey.

Tal Rifaat is located 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the Turkish border on the main highway leading to Syria's economic capital Aleppo.

In early 2016, YPG/PKK terrorists aimed to capture the regions between the east bank of the Euphrates River and western Afrin, in order to link the lands it had already captured.

The terror group, moving from Afrin to the southeast and from Manbij to the west, tried to take control of Tal Rifaat and Al-Bab and link the line. By doing so, the YPG/PKK sought to gain dominance along the Syrian-Turkish border.

However, Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield made it impossible for the terrorists to achieve their aims.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in August 2016 and ended in late March 2017 to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's borders.

Between Jan. and March 2018, the Turkish military also cleared YPG/PKK from Afrin.

During its invasion of Tal Rifaat, the YPG/PKK forced around 250,000 Arabs out. Residents of the city sought refuge in Azaz, which is adjacent to the Euphrates Shield area and is under opposition control.

The terrorists started to accommodate Kurdish families in Tal Rifaat who they brought from Afrin.

Currently, around 15,000-20,000 Kurds and Arabs live in the district, only 700-800 of whom are Arab residents of Tal Rifaat.