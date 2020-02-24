Another mother reunites with son kidnapped by PKK

Muhteber Birlik, who has been protesting alongside 80 other families in front of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakır headquarters, was reunited with her son five years after he was abducted by the terrorist group.

The families have been protesting for almost six months now, demanding the return of their children that they claim were either deceived into joining the terrorist group or were kidnapped.

Birlik, from the northwestern Kocaeli province, joined the protests to reunite with her son, Veysi, who was kidnapped when he was only 14. Her son recently surrendered to security forces after the provincial gendarmerie command launched official efforts to encourage his return.

The latest homecoming puts the number of families reunited with their children at nine. Birlik was overjoyed to meet her son and thanked all the officials who put in efforts for his safe return.

The protest started last August when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP's Diyarbakır office. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar transformed her solo stance into a collective sit-in protest. Akar's son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019 – offering hope to the other families.

The sit-in protests are seen as a reaction against the outlawed PKK, a terrorist group that has abducted and recruited children across the country and beyond. The families have particularly targeted the HDP – a political party many believe is in league with the PKK.

Since the beginning of the protest, mothers have received support from across the country, with almost all segments of society expressing solidarity with their cause.