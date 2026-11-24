Five soldiers were killed after a Turkish Air Force AS-532 helicopter crashed during a training flight after taking off from the central province of Eskişehir, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Five of our heroic comrades-in-arms serving aboard an Air Force helicopter that crashed during a training flight in Eskişehir have been martyred. May Allah have mercy on our martyrs. We extend our condolences and wish patience and strength to their grieving families, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," the statement said.

Emergency crews continued operations at the site of a military helicopter crash in the Tepebaşı district of central Türkiye's Eskişehir province.

The helicopter went down for reasons yet to be determined in a rural area near the Yörükakçayır neighborhood, approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the city center, according to initial reports.

Firefighters from the Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality and teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene following reports of the crash.

Firefighters began cooling operations on the wreckage upon arrival, while another helicopter was seen conducting patrol flights over the crash site.

Security measures and on-site investigations remain underway.