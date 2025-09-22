Ömer Çelik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), lashed out at a TV station on Monday for a caption equalizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a Sept. 21 broadcast where journalists and an academic were discussing Türkiye’s Palestine policies on Tele1, a pro-opposition TV station, a caption appeared on screen claiming “RTE” (an acronym for Erdoğan used for derogatory purposes by the opposition) may not be different than Netanyahu.

“We condemn the display of a sentence on screen that compared our president with the killer Netanyahu,” Çelik said in a social media post on NSosyal Sunday.

“President Erdoğan, the strong voice of humanity’s alliance and the head of our state, cannot be mentioned alongside the killer Netanyahu. Any sentence doing so is vile and an insult to our nation.”

He noted that the channel in question had apologized, but stressed that “necessary action must be taken regarding this apology.”

Çelik added that there should be no doubt Türkiye will respond “in the clearest way, both legally and politically,” to any attempt at disrespect toward the president.