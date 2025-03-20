Ömer Çelik, spokesman for ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) criticized main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for politicizing the case against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. At a news conference on Thursdasy in the capital Ankara, Çelik said courts would decide in case against İmamoğlu who is accused of corruption and aiding terrorists, “not politicians.”

He shunned commenting on the case unlike CHP chair Özgür Özel and said they were not aware of the contents of the case İmamoğlu and other suspects faced but “we will observe the legal proceedings.”

Çelik stated that accusations were something already voiced by members of CHP itself.

