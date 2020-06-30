The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will have the party's extended provincial heads meeting Wednesday face to face for the first time since March when the coronavirus first broke out in Turkey.

For almost four months, the AK Party was holding its meetings via videoconference. The last fact-to-face extended provincial heads meeting was held on March 11. The next one, however, had to be done via videoconference on May 22.

Since Turkey has recently entered into a normalization process, now the party is getting ready to return to normal by holding Wednesday's meeting at AK Party headquarters in Ankara.

Mayors, party's provincial heads, the heads of the party's provincial women and youth branches will individually participate in the meeting while the heads of the local, smaller branches will continue to join the meeting via videoconference.

Due to the pandemic, everyone participating in the meeting will take a COVID-19 test.

Since easing or completely removing most restrictions on June 1, Turkey subsequently witnessed a spike in daily new coronavirus cases, with the number of new cases increasing as much as twofold in two weeks.