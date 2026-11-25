Hayati Yazıcı, a veteran figure in Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), announced his resignation from two of the party's top decision-making bodies, citing institutional responsibility amid allegations involving his son.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Yazıcı said he was stepping down from the AK Party's Central Executive Board (MYK) and Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK), while reaffirming his commitment to the party's founding principles and political cause.

Reflecting on his nearly 35-year political journey, Yazıcı recalled holding various positions since the AK Party's establishment, describing each responsibility as a trust rather than a privilege afforded by public office.

"The fundamental question in politics is not which position you hold, but which values you represent while holding that position," he said.

Yazıcı, who began his professional career as a judge, said he had devoted the most significant years of his working life to serving Türkiye and its people through the AK Party and senior government positions.

He also defended his personal and professional record, stressing that he had never been involved in any questionable dealings, relationships or activities throughout his political career or private life.

Addressing recent allegations involving his son, Mustafa Yazıcı, the veteran politician denied that his son had benefited financially from any of the investment funds under investigation, either personally or through companies he owns.

He also rejected claims that his son was a shareholder, founder or executive of Adil Katılım Bankası.

"My expectation throughout this process is that the presumption of innocence and the right to protection against reputational harm are respected without prejudgment," Yazıcı said.

"An allegation cannot become a verdict simply because it has been made."

Yazıcı accused those behind what he described as a coordinated social media campaign of exploiting his position within the AK Party to damage not only his and his son's reputations but also the party itself.

He said his decision to resign was intended to prevent the controversy from harming the party, which he described as his political home.

"My decision is a requirement of my responsibilities and institutional sensitivity. It is the result of the political ethics and sense of responsibility in which I believe," he said.

Yazıcı also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who chairs the AK Party, and his fellow party members for their trust and support throughout his political career.

Emphasizing that his resignation did not signal a departure from his political convictions, Yazıcı pledged to continue serving Türkiye, democracy, justice and the values he has long championed.

"Today, I am leaving a position, not a cause. I am handing over a responsibility, not abandoning my beliefs. I am giving up a title, not my principles," he said.

"I believe history will remember not the positions people held, but the stance they took in difficult times."