A Daesh terrorist who featured heavily in recruiting propaganda will be charged with "serious terror offenses" after being extradited to Australia from Türkiye, federal police said Friday.

Neil Christopher Prakash, 31, was arrested in Türkiye in 2016 after crossing into the country from Syria.

Prakash was sentenced in 2019 to seven years imprisonment by a Turkish court, which found him guilty of belonging to a terrorist organization.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said Prakash arrived in Australia by plane on Friday morning.

An investigation started in 2016 when the man was alleged to have traveled to Syria to fight with Daesh, it said in a statement.

"The AFP will allege in court that the man committed a range of serious terrorism offenses."

Authorities have estimated some 230 Australians traveled to Iraq and Syria to take up arms since 2012 – Prakash being one of the most prominent examples.

He was featured in Daesh recruiting videos in which he urged Australians to "wake up" and join the group.

Prakash was described by former conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as one of the "key financiers or organizers" for Daesh in the Middle East.

Former Australian Attorney-General George Brandis in 2016 said Prakash had been killed in Iraq following a targeted United States air strike.

It was later confirmed that he was wounded but not killed in the blast.

Türkiye had announced earlier this year that Ankara has deported 9,000 foreign terrorist fighters from 102 different nationalities since 2011, of which 1,168 are from the U.S. or the European Union member countries.

The issue of the handling of Daesh terrorists and their families detained in Syria, including foreign members of the terrorist group, has been controversial, with Türkiye arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh terrorist group members to their countries, but it will press forward.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, nearly 5,000 foreign fighters traveled from the EU to conflict areas in Syria and Iraq, according to estimates by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, better known as Europol.

