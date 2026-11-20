A solidarity platform organized a march in Ankara on Friday to highlight the plight of Palestinian children on World Children's Day.

Members of the Ankara Palestine Solidarity Platform (ANFIDAP) gathered at Tuğba Altınok Mosque after Friday prayers and marched to the U.S. Embassy.

Children led the march, with demonstrators chanting slogans including "Silence is not an option while children are dying" and "Palestinian children are not alone."

Speaking on behalf of the platform, Bekir Şahin said nearly 23,000 children had been killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza over the past three years, while tens of thousands had lost their parents and nearly 50,000 had been injured.

Şahin said World Children's Day should be a time for humanity to confront its conscience rather than celebrate, asking how many more children must die before Israel's attacks are stopped.

He also warned of worsening humanitarian conditions as winter approaches, saying Israeli restrictions were preventing clean water, blankets and medicine from reaching Gaza.

"Babies are freezing. In the face of this brutality, statements of condemnation no longer carry any weight," he said, describing children struggling to survive in makeshift tents amid freezing temperatures, heavy rain and mud.

Şahin called for international action to lift Israel's blockade and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying the fact that the world was discussing orphans clinging to gravestones instead of children celebrating with flags and songs reflected the failure of the global justice system.