Preparations are intensifying in Türkiye's capital ahead of the NATO Summit scheduled for July 7-8, with authorities implementing extensive security measures, infrastructure upgrades and temporary restrictions across the city.

Teams have accelerated road maintenance, landscaping and security-related works along key routes expected to be used by visiting heads of state, government officials and delegations attending the alliance's annual gathering.

Road crews have been repaving sections of the route connecting Ankara's Esenboğa Airport to the city center, while new pedestrian safety barriers are being installed along major thoroughfares. Several buildings located on protocol routes are undergoing facade renovations, and visual barriers have been erected in some areas to improve the appearance of key corridors ahead of the summit.

The preparations come as Türkiye gets ready to host one of NATO's most significant diplomatic events, bringing together leaders and senior officials from member states amid ongoing discussions on regional security, defense cooperation and global challenges.

Meanwhile, Ankara authorities announced a series of security measures aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the summit and maintaining public order.

In a statement, the Ankara Governor's Office said restrictions would be in place between June 28 and July 10, covering a wide range of public activities throughout the capital.

The statement noted that authorities had taken necessary precautions to safeguard summit venues, accommodation facilities designated for delegations and official transit routes.

Access by unauthorized individuals and vehicles to designated sensitive areas will be restricted during the event, according to the governor's office.

Authorities also announced a ban on all drone flights within Ankara's airspace during the period unless special permission is granted by the governor's office.

In addition, public gatherings and demonstrations, including marches, press statements, sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, rallies, the establishment of stands or tents, and the distribution of leaflets, brochures and banners, will be prohibited from midnight on June 28 until 11:59 p.m. on July 10.

Officials said the measures were introduced to ensure public safety, protect visiting delegations and maintain order as Ankara hosts the high-profile NATO gathering next month.

On the other hand, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the newly modernized Ankara Airport last Monday, saying 2026 was shaping up to be a "year of summits" for Türkiye.

The former Etimesgut Air Base, which underwent a comprehensive modernization program, has been reopened as Ankara Airport and will serve both domestic and international operations.

The airport is expected to reduce pressure on the capital's key hub, Esenboğa Airport, during major international events and high-level visits and ease congestion on its road network.

"2026 continues to be a year of summits for Türkiye, a country striving to reach the top in every field," Erdoğan said at the inauguration ceremony.