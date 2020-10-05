Armenian military units continued to attack civilian areas in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Barda, Beylagan and other cities with missiles and rockets, the Assistant of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Hikmet Hajiyev called Armenia’s attacks “barbarism and vandalism.”

“Sign of weakness and panic of Armenia’s political-military leadership,” Hajiyev said.

Stepping up its bellicose rhetoric, separatist leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh threatened to "expand subsequent (military) actions to the entire territory of Azerbaijan."

Separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan warned that it would now consider "military facilities in Azerbaijan's big cities" as "legitimate targets."

"I call on the residents of these cities to immediately leave," Harutyunyan said in a post on Facebook.

On Sunday, Armenia hit the Khizi-Absheron region near Azerbaijan’s capital Baku with mid-range missiles.