Armenia's army continues to suffer more losses amid its attacks on Azerbaijani soldiers and settlement areas in various points of the front despite a cease-fire, Baku's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"During the day on Nov. 2 and night on Nov. 3, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijani Army in different directions of the front and our human settlements using various small arms, howitzers and mortars," the ministry said in a statement.

"The combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli," the statement added.

Armenian forces were "forced to retreat with casualties in personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front," the statement read.

"During the day and nighttime, a large number of enemy troops, four BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, one KUB air defense missile system, nine different types of howitzers and two trucks loaded with ammunition were destroyed and wrecked," it added.

"At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation," the ministry said.

Accordingly, a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces was destroyed by Azerbaijan’s air defense units.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijan's civilians and its armed forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10 in the process.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military took control of Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other regions, has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

World powers, including Russia, France and the United States, have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.