Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan put his political career at stake as he announced a draft proposal for a new constitution. Pashinyan offered to resign if people vote against the draft that will pave the way for signing a formal peace agreement with Azerbaijan. The proposal made public on Monday is also of interest to Azerbaijan’s close ally Türkiye, which cut off ties with Armenia in the post-Soviet era, when the latter occupied Azerbaijan’s territories.

Armenia and Azerbaijan already reached a US-brokered peace agreement last August, a few years after Azerbaijan succeeded in retaking occupied Karabakh from Armenia. Since then, they have begun to rebuild trade links and say they are at a state of "real peace".

But for Azerbaijan, a central sticking point to signing a formal deal has been the preamble of Armenia's constitution, which contains a reference to another Soviet-era document calling for ⁠the so-called reunification of Armenia and Karabakh, then an autonomous region in Soviet Azerbaijan. The proposed new constitution rewrites the preamble and removes the reference to which Baku has objected.

Pashinyan, who won reelection in June, has faced a wave of criticism from ⁠the opposition and some sections of the public. They accuse him of capitulating to Azerbaijan, particularly since the 2023 war, ​when Baku retook Karabakh in a lightning offensive. The prime minister ⁠is ‌now ‌under pressure to convince at least ⁠six opposition legislators to join ‌his ruling Civil Contract party, which lacks a constitutional ​majority, to call for ⁠a constitutional referendum. The new charter ⁠will also undergo a public debate. Armenia's opposition parties have already said they will not support Pashinyan's initiative.

He was, however, confident of success, as he addressed the public through a live broadcast on Monday.

“I put all my political, human and moral credibility into this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify the peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but we will also have institutional, lasting and irreversible peace,” he said.

Pashinyan announced that he would resign if the new constitution is not adopted, if people vote against it in a referendum. He also pledged that he would not run again in the next election if the constitution is approved.

The Armenian premier has recently met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin. The sides have stated that the discussions built on the outcomes of an August 2025 peace summit, where Baku and Yerevan signed a joint declaration and initialed a peace agreement. The leaders reviewed progress on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, including the planning and design of its railway and highway components and prospects for transit connectivity. They also welcomed the transit of goods to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan as a "positive development," noting that 105,000 tonnes of cargo had been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory since November 2025.

Türkiye also stands to benefit from improved connectivity as it shares a roughly 300-kilometer (186-mile) border with Armenia. Ankara closed its border and cut ties with Armenia in 1993 in support of Azerbaijan during the First Karabakh War. More than three decades later, a normalization process launched by the two neighboring countries in 2022 has revived old memories and new calculations on both sides.

Since then, Türkiye has cleared the way for direct trade, allowing goods to list Armenia as their destination or origin. The two countries' leaders have also met several times, most recently at the COP31 UN climate summit last week. Although Turkish officials say preparations to reopen road and railroad crossings are complete, Ankara maintains that the border's reopening hinges on a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a condition it has long attached to normalization with Yerevan.

Commenting on the matter, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said it was “a positive development.” Speaking during a joint news conference with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Baku on Monday, Bayramov said Azerbaijan was ready to sign the peace agreement with Armenia on the condition of the removal of territorial claims from Armenia’s Constitution. “This is an internal matter for Armenia. Only matter relevant to us is not having such claims in the new constitution,” he said.

In parallel with the presentation of the draft constitution, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pashinyan on Monday announced the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transport and infrastructure project aimed at connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.

In separate video messages, Pashinyan said preparatory construction work had begun in Armenia's southern Syunik province, describing the initiative as the country's largest economic project since independence. "We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence," he said.

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan confirmed that work had begun at several locations in the Meghri area, adding that major construction would follow the preparatory phase.

Trump congratulated Pashinyan on the project's launch, praising his efforts toward peace with Azerbaijan.

He also announced the launch of the TRIPP Development Company, saying the U.S.-Armenia partnership would establish new trade routes for goods, energy and travel across the region.

Trump thanked Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation and invited the Armenian premier to visit the White House next year.

Pashinyan said the project would strengthen regional connectivity, boost Armenia's access to international markets and attract investment, particularly benefiting the Syunik region.

He added that TRIPP would give fresh momentum to the Trans-Caspian trade route and East-West connectivity while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of participating countries.

The project stems from the 2025 joint declaration signed in Washington by Pashinyan and Aliyev in Trump's presence.