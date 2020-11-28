Four Azerbaijani civilians died Saturday after their car hit a landmine planted by retreating Armenian soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said.

The incident occurred in a village in Fizuli district, a statement said.

"The mine was planted by the Armenian armed forces during their retreat," the statement said, adding that it was an anti-tank mine.

The statement called the incident a "new type of provocation" from Armenia.

Running along the border with Iran, Fizuli was among the districts occupied by Armenian fighters in a 1990s war that saw separatists declare "independence" over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and several surrounding territories.

Azerbaijan recaptured Fizuli in renewed clashes over Karbakh that started in late September and continued for six weeks.

The ex-Soviet rivals signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal on Nov. 9, ending weeks of heavy fighting and documenting that Armenia will surrender to Baku several territories that were occupied for more than three decades.