The Syrian regime of Bashar Assad reopened the Libyan Embassy in Damascus on Tuesday after an eight-year hiatus and handed it over to the illegitimate government of east Libya-based putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

The embassy was given to Haftar's government after the two signed a memorandum of understanding to reopen embassies, the official SANA news agency reported.

The Syrian regime is the first to officially recognize Haftar's government with the approval of an embassy. Haftar has no other official international recognition, though Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates have verbally expressed support.

Notably, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from GNA last April, which led to chaos and bloodshed but stalled on the outskirts of the city.