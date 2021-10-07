Turkish security forces caught at least 29 irregular migrants in eastern Erzincan province, officials said early Thursday.

Acting on a tip that migrants who illegally crossed Turkey's border would be transferred to western provinces by vehicles, security forces launched an investigation across Erzincan province.

Stopping a minibus and a car on the road, they caught 29 Afghan nationals, 10 of whom were children.

They also detained two people for allegedly organizing the illegal crossings.

The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after routine procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution such as the Syrian civil war. Through its March 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey was key in bringing down migrant numbers and alleviating the crisis.