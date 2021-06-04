The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urged the global community not to ignore Armenian violations of international law.

"We call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia's gross violation of its international obligations, including the policy of deliberately planting landmines, as well as to demand that Armenia fulfill its obligations under international law," the ministry said.

At least two Azerbaijani journalists were killed and three others were injured early Friday when a mine planted by Armenian troops during its occupation of the Kalbajar region exploded.

The ministry also extended condolences to the families and friends of the victims and prayed for the recovery of the wounded.

"This incident in Kalbajar once again shows that the mines in this area were deliberately planted by Armenia during the forced withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan after the counter-offensive operations."

Noting that Yerevan "continues to pose a serious threat to the lives and security of both military and civilians," Azerbaijan stressed that "Armenia continues to be a major hindrance to accomplishment of peace, security and cooperation in the region."

During a 44-day conflict last year, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia's illegal occupation.

Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev has officially filed applications against Armenia with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Aliyev in his application said Armenia mined Azerbaijan's territory and caused the death of civilians, in gross violation of the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

He urged rights groups and the international community to take action against the Armenian government.