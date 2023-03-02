Azerbaijan appointed an official to hold talks with representatives of the Armenian residents in the country's Karabakh region, local media reported Wednesday.

"To that end, on 1 March 2023, in the city of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov held a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan," state news agency Azertac reported.

According to the report, experts from the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the Economy Ministry and the AzerGold Closed Joined-Stock Company also attended the meeting in which initial discussions were held regarding the reintegration to Azerbaijan of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region.

"Contact with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue. Additional information will be made available," the report further said.

Meanwhile, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said on Twitter that the talks held were "encouraging," adding: "Good that discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues."

The talks came after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently indicated direct contact with the local Armenian population.

During the recent Munich Security Conference, Aliyev said that such discussions would be with those representatives of the Armenian community who were born, and lived in Karabakh throughout their life. “But not with the person who was exported from Russia to have the leading position in Karabakh,” he noted.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that Armenia had occupied for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been violated several times since then.