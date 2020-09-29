The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and Turkey’s Industry and Technology Ministry launched a program to enhance entrepreneurship to support Syrians’ integration into the country.

Hosting over 3.5 million Syrians, Turkey continues its programs and policies to better integrate Syrians into the social and working life in the country.

According to a written statement of the ICMPD, the “Enhancement of Entrepreneurship Capacities for Sustainable Socio-Economic Integration” (ENHANCER) project is set to begin on Oct. 6 and aims to contribute to the socioeconomic inclusion of Syrian refugees who are under temporary protection.

An increasing number of Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey over the last decade has gradually shifted Turkey's policy orientation from short-term, humanitarian and basic needs-focused efforts to a more comprehensive migration-sensitive policy approach. Accordingly, the socioeconomic inclusion of Syrians remains a key priority.

Participants in the program will have the chance to apply for a grant for their projects while the program will include the topics of developing ideas, forming teams, developing business models, financial awareness and presentation techniques.