The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Istanbul Deputy Aykut Erdoğdu and High Disciplinary Board (YDK) member Tuba Torun Erdoğdu on Wednesday resigned from the party.

Aykut Erdoğdu and his wife Tuba Torun Erdoğdu stated that they made the decision so as not to wear out the party.

Records of a phone call between the CHP Istanbul deputy and his ex-wife Özge Erdoğdu have surfaced on social media in recent days.

Özge Erdoğdu, who shared the phone call on Twitter, said she received the recording three and a half months ago. According to the recording of the conversation, Aykut Erdoğdu said that he had called CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu five times to get Tuba Torun into the CHP party assembly. Erdoğdu explained that he did not put his name on the list for Tuba Torun, who he collected votes for during congress.

Commenting on the issue, CHP Deputy Chair and party spokesperson Faik Öztrak said: "We believe that Mr. Erdoğdu will make the right decision for himself and our party."