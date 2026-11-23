The Presidency's Directorate of Communications released a 23-minute documentary Sunday chronicling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's intensive diplomatic engagements at four major international summits over the past five months, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of his meetings with world leaders.

The mini-documentary features Erdoğan's speeches, bilateral meetings, informal conversations and previously unseen footage from his presidential aircraft.

Covering the NATO summit, the United Nations General Assembly, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit and the COP31 climate conference, the production highlights Türkiye's diplomatic engagements amid ongoing global conflicts and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Among the notable scenes are world leaders being welcomed with traditional Ottoman military music during the NATO summit, as well as Erdoğan's diplomatic engagements in New York.

The documentary also features Erdoğan's criticism of the U.N. Security Council's structure, reiterating his longstanding call for reform under the principle that "the world is bigger than five."

"A structure in which the will of more than 190 countries depends on the whims of five countries is neither fair nor capable of fully establishing trust," Erdoğan said.

The production also highlights Erdoğan's messages on Gaza at the U.N., his bilateral meetings in the United States and first lady Emine Erdoğan's engagements.

Footage from the OTS summit in Ankara and COP31 in Antalya captures leaders' arrivals, bilateral discussions and Erdoğan's addresses.

Intensive diplomatic agenda

Sharing the documentary on social media, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the four summits, three hosted by Türkiye and one held in the United States, demonstrated the country's growing role in international diplomacy.

"At a time when global balances are being reshaped, and wars and crises dominate the world agenda, Türkiye is increasing its diplomatic influence under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Duran said.

He added that Erdoğan held numerous meetings with heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations and think tanks, addressing bilateral relations, regional and global developments, peace initiatives and opportunities for cooperation.